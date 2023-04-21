Commons committee launches inquiry into UK’s relationship with OTs
The United Kingdom’s constitutional relationship with its overseas territories in the 21st Century is being explored in an inquiry by the UK Parliament’s Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Committee. The committee is calling for evidence on thoughts of this relationship with its overseas territories, including Gibraltar, going forward. The inquiry comes at a time when...
