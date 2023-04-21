Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Commons committee launches inquiry into UK’s relationship with OTs

A general view of the Houses of Parliament in London. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA

By Priya Gulraj
21st April 2023

The United Kingdom’s constitutional relationship with its overseas territories in the 21st Century is being explored in an inquiry by the UK Parliament’s Public Affairs and Constitutional Affairs Committee. The committee is calling for evidence on thoughts of this relationship with its overseas territories, including Gibraltar, going forward. The inquiry comes at a time when...

