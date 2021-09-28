Commons committee’s fears on Brexit bunkering ‘unfounded’, Govt says
The Gibraltar Government has described as “unfounded” fears expressed by a House of Commons select committee that Gibraltar’s burgeoning bunkering industry could stall if proposed EU changes to energy tax rules are adopted applied to the Rock. The European Scrutiny Committee raised the concern in a report published on Tuesday in which it said Gibraltar’s...
