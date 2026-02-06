Commonwealth essay competition offers £150 cash prizes

The Government is inviting entries for an essay competition on Gibraltar’s relationship with the Commonwealth from students attending school in Gibraltar or in full-time further studies in the United Kingdom.

There are 56 countries and 2.7 billion people in the Commonwealth, with King Charles III as Head of the organisation. Gibraltar’s association with the Commonwealth is through the membership of the United Kingdom, although in some of its bodies Gibraltar and other Overseas Territories participate in their own right.

This year Commonwealth Day will fall on Monday March 9.

Essay entries will be divided into four categories so that younger children do not compete against older ones. The first category will be for Lower Primary, the second for Upper Primary, the third for pupils of comprehensive and college age, and the fourth for students from Gibraltar aged 18 or over in full time education in the United Kingdom. The prize for the winning entry in each category will be £150.

Participants are invited to submit a short 500 word essay on the theme of “What can Gibraltar learn from the Commonwealth and what can the Commonwealth learn from Gibraltar?” by email to commonwealth@gibraltar.gov.gi

Submissions should include the name, address, contact number, email address, age and the name of the educational institution as well as year of study. The closing date for entries is 12 noon on Friday February 27 2026.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, said: “The policy of the Government is to raise awareness of the values of the Commonwealth among the younger generation. Over 60% of the population of the Commonwealth are young people under the age of 30. In this context, the Government will continue to encourage the participation of delegates from Gibraltar in the Commonwealth Youth Parliament and the Commonwealth Youth Forum, and we will explore other avenues for such engagement. This essay competition is part of that overall strategy.”