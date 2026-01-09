Community competition launched to mark nearly 60 years of Gibraltar Cable Car

A community competition has been launched to mark nearly 60 years of the Gibraltar Cable Car, inviting members of the public to share photographs and videos capturing their memories of the attraction.

The competition, which opens on Monday January 12 and closes on Friday January 30, is open to entries featuring the Cable Car from any period, past or present.

A £500 travel voucher will be awarded for the best photo or video, with season passes also available for special contributions.

Winners will be announced on Monday February 2.

Entries can be submitted by email to marketing@mhbland.com or delivered on a USB to MH Bland Reception on the first floor of the Cloister Building.

The initiative aims to celebrate the views, moments and memories associated with the Gibraltar Cable Car over its history.