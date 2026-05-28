Police arrest man on suspicion of having firearm
Police arrested a 25-year old local man on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.
The arrest came after a member of the public called the Royal Gibraltar Police on Thursday morning with information relating to a person in a residence in Varyl Begg Estate, who the witness believed had been holding a firearm.
Armed Response officers deployed to the area and arrested the man as he exited the residence in question.
A search of the man’s residence resulted in two imitation firearms being seized, the RGP said.
The investigation remains ongoing.