Police arrest man on suspicion of having firearm

Police arrested a 25-year old local man on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm.

The arrest came after a member of the public called the Royal Gibraltar Police on Thursday morning with information relating to a person in a residence in Varyl Begg Estate, who the witness believed had been holding a firearm.

Armed Response officers deployed to the area and arrested the man as he exited the residence in question.

A search of the man’s residence resulted in two imitation firearms being seized, the RGP said.

The investigation remains ongoing.