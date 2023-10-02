Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Oct, 2023

Features

Community unites for 19th annual Clean Up The World event, making Gibraltar cleaner and greener, part 2

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd October 2023

Over 450 people got together on a Saturday morning recently and removed 12 large truckloads and three vanloads of rubbish and waste that has been littered all around the Rock.

The ESG, as organisers of the annual Clean up the World event, said they were extremely grateful to team leaders and volunteers, essential agencies, services, specialists and contractors “for the energy and civic pride displayed throughout the clean up activity”.

Today’s edition carries on from Friday’s spread on the event where across the Rock, 17 areas were tackled by 25 teams that were made up of schools, associations, companies and agencies.
The ESG is enormously grateful to all who supported the clean up at every stage:
Team leaders deserve huge thanks for galvanising support in their teams!

Teams:
3rd Europa Scouts
Bayside School Gibraltar
Bishop Fitzgerald Middle School
Britannia Teams x 3
Bullish (GI) Ltd
Community Services Hours
Department of the Environment
Dive Charters
Dolphin Youth Club
Environment Agency
ESG
Franciscans
GSAC888
Helmut Mixed Team
Henrys Mixed Team
Laguna Youth Club
Monkeytalk
Prior Park School Gibraltar
PWC
Saccone and Speed
St Anne's Middle School
St Joseph's Upper Primary School
Trusted Novus Bank
University of Gibraltar
Westside School Gibraltar

Transport and Access:
Britannia
Department of the Environment
Bassadone Motors
Wildlife Gibraltar
MH Blands
GibDock
Monteverde

Key Logistic Support
Dept of Environment
Britannia
Wildlife Ltd:- Andrew Abrines
ESG team: Nora Brown, Janet Howitt, Tom Scott, Jim Howitt and Ania Maza of Eco Art

Sponsors:
BAG Charitable Trust fund
GBC Open Day Trust

General Support - The Community of Gibraltar and Media

