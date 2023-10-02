Community unites for 19th annual Clean Up The World event, making Gibraltar cleaner and greener, part 2

Over 450 people got together on a Saturday morning recently and removed 12 large truckloads and three vanloads of rubbish and waste that has been littered all around the Rock.

The ESG, as organisers of the annual Clean up the World event, said they were extremely grateful to team leaders and volunteers, essential agencies, services, specialists and contractors “for the energy and civic pride displayed throughout the clean up activity”.

Today’s edition carries on from Friday’s spread on the event where across the Rock, 17 areas were tackled by 25 teams that were made up of schools, associations, companies and agencies.

The ESG is enormously grateful to all who supported the clean up at every stage:

Team leaders deserve huge thanks for galvanising support in their teams!

