Fri 29th Sep, 2023

Community unites for 19th annual Clean Up The World event, making Gibraltar cleaner and greener

By Eyleen Gomez
29th September 2023

Over 450 people got together on Saturday morning last weekend and removed 12 large truckloads and three vanloads of rubbish and waste that has been littered all around the Rock.

The ESG, as organisers of the annual Clean up the World event, said they were extremely grateful to team leaders and volunteers, essential agencies, services, specialists and contractors “for the energy and civic pride displayed throughout the clean up activity”.

“The phenomena that the community wide clean up has become did not disappoint with over 450 hard working citizens of all ages doing their best to help clear litter and other waste left by thoughtless people and businesses,” said a statement from the group.

Across the Rock, 17 areas were tackled by the teams. Many of these areas are habitats or a protected marine reserve, like Seven Sisters, which saw an unexpectedly major haul of historic fly tipping. The prison car park area was another hotspot. The removal of these collections were supported by Britannia Services, for which the ESG said they are most thankful.

The ESG said these areas were left pristine after being cleared of all the rubbish, from food-related waste to commercial and industrial material.

“Our seafronts, green areas, nature and marine reserves, underwater and hard to access sites as well as some town areas were tackled with verve and purpose,” they said.

“This effort must surely be followed by increased surveillance, fines and visible deterrents to reduce the pattern of wanton and daily littering and fly tipping.”

The 25 teams were made up of schools, associations, companies and agencies.

“Overall a larger haul this year resulting from the excellent effort by teams and close support of Britannia who recognises the educational benefits of the Clean Up campaign and also tackled areas with us,” said a statement from the group.

“Thanks to all involved which resulted in the collection of 12 large truckloads and 3 vanloads of waste to the open quarry where a symbolic mountain was created driving the message home that we still have a lot to do as a community before we can hang up our boots on this important issue anytime soon.”

“Thanks to the Dept of Environment, Britannia, Bassadone Motors, Wildlife Gibraltar and our own steering team for their help on the day.”

There will be more photographs of the Clean Up The World event in next Monday’s edition of the Chronicle.

