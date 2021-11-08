Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Companies that do not go green ‘will become collateral damage of net zero’

Greg Barker looking at a scale model of a proposed turbine to create energy. Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, the former energy minister has said. Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged. Pic by Ben Birchell

By Press Association
8th November 2021

By August Graham, PA City Reporter

Companies that are not able to ditch their fossil fuel habits do not have a future, a former energy minister has said.

Greg Barker, who is now the chairman of aluminium giant EN+, said companies that fall behind in the race to net zero would see their business models challenged.

“The idea that there won’t be any collateral damage in the economy is for the birds,” Lord Barker said on the sidelines of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

“If you are a high fossil fuel-dependent business with no real way of kicking that fossil fuel dependency, you don’t have a future.”

He said that polluters should be charged around 100 US dollars (£73) per tonne of carbon they emit in developed countries as part of a global price on carbon.

This would put pressure on businesses to slash their emissions.

“We need the World Bank, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) and the WTO (World Trade Organisation) to come together to harmonise that. That doesn’t mean to say that they all have to be at the same price, you can differentiate between developed and developing economies.

“But there does need to be coordination, and it does need to be coherent.”

He suggested that while carbon prices would need to rise over the long term, Governments could cut import tariffs for green products much faster to a similar effect.

“What we could do now is zero-rate all green goods and services. Very few trade wars are started because people reduce their tariff walls.

“Whereas putting up something like the carbon border adjustment mechanism, or a new set of green tariffs requires primary legislation, which can often be controversial and get hijacked in parliaments or in the European Union.

“Invariably, just zero rating or suspending individual tariffs is something that governments or the Commission can do.

“And it’s pretty easy to do, pending a broader rearrangement of the architecture around green trade.”

Most Read

Features

Filming for ‘The Mount 2’ begins

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Brexit

Frontex completes trial of new automated system tested at Gibraltar border

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

GHA disciplinary board dismisses misconduct case against Dr Cassaglia

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
US reopens borders to UK travellers

8th November 2021

UK/Spain News
UK a ‘long way’ from thinking about a Covid winter lockdown – expert

8th November 2021

UK/Spain News
‘One in eight adults already shopping for Christmas’

5th November 2021

UK/Spain News
‘Three-quarters of Britons worried about climate change’

5th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021