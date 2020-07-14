Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Competition not authorised

By Stephen Ignacio
14th July 2020

The incorporation of small sided games into the sporting activities programmes of sports associations came with its warning as the GSLA reminded association that competition was not authorised. As part of the progress to Phase 6 of the Unlock the Roadmap effective from tomorrow Wednesday July 15 all sports associations will be allowed to include...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball not pushed to compete

14th July 2020

Sports
Clay Target Shooting second competition

14th July 2020

Sports
Sebastian Desoisa finishes runner up in Andalusian Juniors Championship

14th July 2020

Sports
Europa just over a month away from Champions League match

14th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020