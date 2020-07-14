Competition not authorised
The incorporation of small sided games into the sporting activities programmes of sports associations came with its warning as the GSLA reminded association that competition was not authorised. As part of the progress to Phase 6 of the Unlock the Roadmap effective from tomorrow Wednesday July 15 all sports associations will be allowed to include...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here