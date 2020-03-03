Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Competition time for GABBA

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd March 2020

GABBA, who will be hosting this year’s women’s U16 European Championship has sought the help from Westside students to create a logo for the event.
GABBA Officials this Monday announced that they are ‘are looking to create a logo for this tournament and have received the help and support from Westside art teachers.’
‘Students from year 10 and year 12 from Westside school will be taking part in this competition.’
‘The winner will be selected by Westside teacher Aaron Turner together with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and will receive a cash prize of £100 ‘
‘We would like to thank Westside art teachers for their support.’

