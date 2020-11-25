Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Competitions launched to conserve world-famous Highgate Cemetery

Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust

By Press Association
25th November 2020

By Emily Beament PA Heritage Correspondent

A search is being launched for designers and architects to help conserve the world-famous Highgate Cemetery in London in the face of climate change.

Monuments in the burial ground, the resting place of well known people including Karl Marx and Lucian Freud, are under threat from long-term decay and maturing self-seeded trees, Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust said.

The trees, such as ash, are increasingly stressed by climate change and afflicted by new pests and diseases.

And more extreme weather brought by a changing climate is eroding the cemetery’s gravel paths and overwhelming its historic drainage systems.

The trust, which owns and cares for the cemetery, said these impacts were undermining the historic landscape design and reducing the wildlife in the Grade I-listed north London site.

Conservation action is needed to maintain the enchanting atmosphere of the cemetery, preserve its heritage, improve facilities for staff and volunteers and provide it with a sustainable future as a green, wildlife-rich oasis in the city.

The Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust are launching two open competitions, the first of which is to find the best landscape designers to draw up a masterplan for the site.

The second competition is to find an architect-led design team to investigate projects to preserve and enhance historic structures and improve facilities for staff and visitors.

Martin Adeney, chairman of the Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, said: “We will be working with the local community, cemetery volunteers and experts so that the trees, paths, monuments and buildings will be better looked after, the cemetery will continue to function as an active burial ground and visiting will be easier and more rewarding.

“Having saved the cemetery from dereliction in the 1970s, and secured the major monuments, the Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust is now looking at how this world-famous resting place of so many distinguished people can be conserved and enhanced for future generations.

“We will ensure that the cemetery remains the place of enchantment which so many people value, whose carefully-tended natural environment provides sanctuary for those buried here and their loved ones, as well as the thousands who visit.”

Most Read

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
North Yorkshire Police officers celebrate incorporation of hijab into uniform

25th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Duchess of Sussex reveals miscarriage heartache

25th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Scientists warn of third wave risk over Christmas bubble plan for the UK

25th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Nearly nine in 10 Black Friday products ‘same price or cheaper beforehand’

24th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020