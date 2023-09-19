Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Competitive hockey makes a return this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
19th September 2023

Hockey makes a return with the traditional Byrnes XI and Presidents XI cup games to be played this weekend.
With the association entering its 75th anniversary season the matches will be followed by a small celebration party.
Already this weekend competitive hockey returned to the fields with Bavaria Hawks organising a small tournament, hosting teams from Spain.
“Sunday morning saw the pitch filled with vets ladies as Bavaria Hawks invited Spanish teams to take part in a 7 a side tournament,” said a post in Bavaria Hawks official social pages.
“Seven teams in total took part with Bavaria Hawks fielding two teams.
“The standard was high and matches were fast paced and intense. Overall Hawks pink came out on top as winners having only lost one match in total.
“A hugely successful tournament with over sixty players taking part and thoroughly enjoying themselves, this is definitely one to repeat.”
This weekend’s matches should see the hockey season start in earnest with much excitement surrounding the women’s game which has seen it grow and develop into the leading competition in the hockey calendar.
The rise of youth players through the ranks adding that additional spice to what is already an exciting rivalry between teams, especially the battle between Bavaria Hawks and Europa. Although Eagles continue to bite at their heels whilst Titans last season saw specks of the development within their ranks which should add to the excitement on the field.

