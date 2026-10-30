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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Composed and disciplined display saw Gibraltar beat Trinidad & Tobago

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2026

Gibraltar 2-1 Trinidad and Tobago
Gibraltar’s first goal came after just three minutes of play, with a terrific strike from outside the box which the goalkeeper could only push towards the post but was unable to keep out. Gibraltar had already created three attempts on goal before taking the lead.

It was a very disciplined display from Gibraltar, building patiently from the back, controlling possession and remaining tight in defence.

With the lead, Gibraltar looked the more confident side, showing little urgency and appearing comfortable in their approach, which gave them an edge as they kept their opponents at bay.

A frenetic start to the second half from both sides saw Gibraltar grab their second goal from the penalty spot. The Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper came out in an attempt to block the advancing player, bringing him down in the process and giving the referee little option but to award a penalty.

Trinidad and Tobago did not take long to close the gap. Just three minutes later, Gibraltar conceded after being caught on the back foot, losing possession while attempting to play out from defence.

Gibraltar, however, held their own and protected their lead to secure the victory. They continued to create a number of chances, although tensions began to boil over towards the latter stages of the match. A couple of off-the-ball incidents were quickly dealt with by the referee, while the coaches’ swift reactions in calling on their players to put matters aside and get on with the game helped ensure the match continued without further incident.

The Gibraltar U15s once again displayed the confidence and composure on the field which had merited their place among the top half of the final rankings.

Gibraltar finished 93rd overall out of 189 teams.

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