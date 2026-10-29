Sophia Shacalugia selected for Dragon's U19 squad

Gibraltar netball youngster Sophia Shacalugia has been named as one of the shooters in the LexisNexis Dragons U19 squad for the upcoming season.

Led by head coach Mel Hellerman, the LexisNexis Dragons have announced their squad for the 2027 season, comprising six shooters, six mid-court players and five defenders.

Previously known as Celtic Dragons and LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons, the LexisNexis Dragons are the only Welsh side competing in the Netball Super League.

Based in Cardiff, the club reached the Grand Final in 2013.

The U19 squad forms one of the key pathways into the senior Netball Super League squad. The Dragons also have a NXT GEN squad, which provides a further development pathway between the senior side and the U19 and U17 teams.

Sophia's selection into the Dragon's U19 squad is a major boost for Gibraltar Netball. The young player having already played for Gibraltar's U17s and U21s squads and among the players selected for the Campions Test Series against Northern Ireland in November. Also having earned the Gibraltar Netball Junior Netballer of the Year award in 2023.