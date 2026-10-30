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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Another win for Gibraltar U15s as they beat New Caledonia

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2026

Gibraltar U15s concluded their penultimate day of competition with a second victory in the FIFA U15 World Cup & Festival, being held in Azerbaijan.

Drawn against New Caledonia in the Tier C semi-final stage, following their morning encounter against Yemen, Gibraltar were looking to bounce back after losing on penalties following a 2-2 draw. The match against New Caledonia formed part of the losers' semi-final stage, with teams continuing to compete to determine their final ranking positions.

Gibraltar came away with a 2-1 victory, setting them up for Friday morning's final against Trinidad & Tobago.

The victory ensures Gibraltar will finish the competition in a higher position, having already secured a place in the top half of the overall rankings by qualifying for Tier C, the third tier of the six-tier competition.

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