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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Sports

Porter to officiate at Europe Netball U19

By Stephen Ignacio
30th October 2026

Gibraltar netball umpire Natalia Porter will be officiating at the Europe Netball U19 event in Nottingham this coming week.

The young umpire, who has achieved her A-Award umpire certification, was invited to officiate at the Europe Netball U19 Event 2026, taking place in Nottingham from November 6–8.

"Natalia is extremely excited about this opportunity, especially as it is being held at the university she is currently attending. This allocation forms part of the Europe Netball Glass Ceiling Project, through which she will receive dedicated mentoring, support and feedback throughout the event.

"This is an excellent opportunity for Natalia to continue progressing along her development pathway, and we wish her the very best on court."

The Europe Netball event will see England, France, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales take to the court in Nottingham.

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