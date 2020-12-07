Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Concerns over long-term consequences of ‘impulse buying pets during lockdown’

Yui Mok

By Press Association
7th December 2020

By Ryan Hooper, PA

The coronavirus pandemic led to thousands of people “panic buying pets for company”, a leading animal welfare charity has warned.

Battersea, which rehomes dogs and cats across London and the Home Counties, said it had concerns about the long-term impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the animal world, after research suggested nearly one-third of new pet owners bought an animal “on impulse” in or around lockdown.

In its report – The Impact of Covid-19 on Companion Animal Welfare in the UK – Battersea chief executive Claire Horton warned: “The animal welfare implications resulting from this year of extreme challenge could be profound.”

The charity found that 31% of 2,000 dog and cat owners polled acquired a new animal during the national lockdown, despite having not considered doing so previously.

And it also predicted that the number of unwanted dogs abandoned as strays over the next five years could increase by around 27%, based on data from previous economic recessions.

The report said: “The impulse buying of pets under lockdown conditions is likely to create long-term welfare problems for these animals.

“Concerns include behavioural issues arising from limited opportunities for socialisation during lockdown, post-lockdown regrets about buying a puppy and more unscrupulous selling of underage and poorly bred puppies leading to serious health problems in the future.

“Many in this cohort are likely to be given up or abandoned as their owners become unable to cope – particularly as a result of behavioural issues that develop after periods of lockdown.”

The report also raised concerns about the lack of income for such charities during the pandemic, and the potential it would have on animal welfare in the future.

Ms Horton said the Government “needs to recognise the potential catastrophe the UK faces if these rescues, which are here for dogs and cats with nowhere else to go, are forced to close”.

She added: “This, combined with the looming economic crisis and the fact so many puppies and kittens were bought on impulse during lockdown by people who may later struggle to care for them, could create a perfect storm.”

Most Read

Brexit

Spain commences ‘urgent’ works to remodel border as Brexit deadline looms

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Local company loses thousands in cyber scam

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Brexit

Spain still hopeful of agreement on Brexit deal for Gib

Wed 2nd Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Time running out to avoid UK motorists needing green cards for EU trips

7th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 vaccines arrive at UK hubs but ‘majority will not get jab until 2021’

7th December 2020

UK/Spain News
UK regulator defends itself after America’s top doctor criticises vaccine speed

4th December 2020

UK/Spain News
Be on guard when shopping online this Christmas, cyber safety experts warn

4th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020