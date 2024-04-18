Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Apr, 2024

Concerns rise as loggerhead turtle found dead

By Eyleen Gomez
18th April 2024

A loggerhead turtle was found by the Environmental Research and Protection Unit (EPRU) in the Port on Wednesday morning.

Lewis Stagnetto, the marine biologist with The Nautilus Project, was called into the marine base of the Department of the Environment and where he gathered important data.

“The animal was a juvenile in seemingly good health,” Mr Stagnetto told the Chronicle.

“This one had no markings which may have linked it to fishing and had no obstructions in its mouth. No signs of boat strikes either.”

“This trend is very worrying as it brings the grand total of dead loggerheads in Gibraltar to six in 2024 alone.”

A necropsy on the latest turtle should follow but a date has not been given at present.

TNP also reported last Friday that a loggerhead Turtle washed up on Eastern Beach early that morning.

Posting to their Facebook page at that time, TNP said: “This regular occurrence is part of a very worrying trend which requires some serious research effort.”

Although their arrival on site was prompt following reports, the turtle was removed before they could take any data.

TNP encourages the public to log sightings on the Nautilus Environmental Monitoring Online NEMO app.

Monday marks Earth Day and TNP will release version 2 of the NEMO citizen science app.

