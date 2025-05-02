Concerts by Candlelight series continues with evening at St Michael’s Cave

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has reported the success of the second event in the ‘Concerts by Candlelight’ series.

The ‘Queen on Strings’ concert was held at St Michael’s Cave and featured a string quartet performing musical arrangements by Miguel Monge, alongside performances by Nathan Payas and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

Gibraltar Cultural Services extended thanks to the Gibraltar Nature Reserve, Fresh Entertainment, Calypso Tours, Gib Media, Vigilant Security, and others who supported the event, and stated they look forward to organising further concerts for the community.