Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Concerts by Candlelight series continues with evening at St Michael’s Cave

By Chronicle Staff
2nd May 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has reported the success of the second event in the ‘Concerts by Candlelight’ series.

The ‘Queen on Strings’ concert was held at St Michael’s Cave and featured a string quartet performing musical arrangements by Miguel Monge, alongside performances by Nathan Payas and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

Gibraltar Cultural Services extended thanks to the Gibraltar Nature Reserve, Fresh Entertainment, Calypso Tours, Gib Media, Vigilant Security, and others who supported the event, and stated they look forward to organising further concerts for the community.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Navy flagship sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

Pilot with 25 years' experience reflects on the complexities of flying into Gibraltar

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Brexit

Negotiators must ‘double down’ and agree Gib treaty, Šefčovič says

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

UK/Spain News

Major power outage grinds Spain and Portugal to a halt

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spring Cultural Programme 2025 announced

2nd May 2025

Local News
Government trials digital platforms for compliments and feedback

2nd May 2025

Local News
Unite puts focus on job security and workers’ rights in May Day rally

1st May 2025

Local News
Public sector pay claim key for all workers, Unite says

1st May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025