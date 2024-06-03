Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Congregation marks annual Corpus Christi Celebrations

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2024

The annual Corpus Christi Celebrations were held on Thursday evening at the John Mackintosh Square, and the Holy Mass was followed by the procession to the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

Eucharistic Ministers distributed the Holy Communion together with the concelebrating Priests.

Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit took part in the procession and greeted the children.

After the procession along Main Street to the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned, the Benediction was held.

On arrival at the Cathedral, children welcomed the Blessed Sacrament outside where Benediction was given especially to them.

The Corpus Christi celebrations ended inside the Cathedral where Benediction was celebrated, and the traditional ‘Cantemos al Amor de los Amores’ was sung.

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Wed 29th May, 2024

E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

