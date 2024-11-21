Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Convent Christmas Fair 2024 set for tomorrow

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2024

The Convent Christmas Fair takes place tomorrow and will feature festive activities, stalls, raffles, and performances to support local charities SSAFA, CareLink Trust, and Girlguiding Gibraltar.

The Convent will be open from 12 noon to 6pm.

This event is to provide the community with a fun and festive day in a historical setting, to raise money for well deserving charities.

Entrance fee is £2 and children under 12 get in free. There will be limited wheelchair access.

“Visitors will be pleased to see a variety of stalls; including a Christmas photo booth, hair braiding, mulled wine, mince pies and others that will be offering an array of items and gifts to buy,” said a statement from the Convent.

“As well as a café selling hot and cold drinks, cakes and festive homemade food by the Convent’s leading chef.”

Santa and his little helpers will be arriving at 2pm and children from the Loreto Convent choir will be singing Christmas carols at 4.30pm.

The fair will hold two great raffles. The first, a brand new Honda SH Mode 125 motorcycle donated again by Bassadone Motors. Tickets cost £2 each. The second raffle will be for hampers.

“There will be something for everyone, please come along and join the Governor and Lady Bathurst and all the Convent staff in the Convent’s Christmas wonderland and all whilst supporting local charities,” said the statement.

