Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Convent holds annual Christmas Fair

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
28th November 2022

The Convent held its annual Convent Christmas Fair last Thursday in a bid to raise money for Prostate Cancer Support Group, Bosom Buddies, and Father Charlie’s Soup kitchen.

Mulled wine, hot food, hand made beauty products, colourful knits, hair accessories, toys, bags, and a catalogue of other items, the majority homemade, were for sale on the various stalls by various charities or boutique businesses.

The Cloister was once again a gathering and meeting point for friends and family to have a cup of tea or coffee and some food while they chatted away. It was also where the choir of St Joseph’s Upper Primary School sang carols as the Red Cross Committee sold mulled wine and mince pies.

Santa Claus, was of course also present and was giving small presents to all of the Rock’s good boys and girls who paid him a visit.

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, met with attendees while they enjoyed the afternoon in his home.

