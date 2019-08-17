Convincing win for Bruno’s Magpies

The fourth match of the newly reformed National League saw interest focused on two teams whose present

status seemed to have changed this season. On the one hand Glacis United, a team steeped in tradition within

Gibraltar’s football has in recent season opted to focus more on youth development leaving behind the battle

for the top of the league and the expense this brings to investing in the club. This was clearly illustrated when

the club presented a near 100% Under 23 squad, with Di Piedi the only senior player among them.

With players such as sixteen-year-old Muir, Glacis were on paper clearly the least experienced of the two

teams fielded.

Bruno Magpies on the other hand, last season’s second division champions, a led by head coach David Wilson

entered the National League running.

Some very shrewd signings during the summer meant that they had reinforced their squad with a home-

grown player spine which could provide some interesting challenges to the top three teams in the league.

The presence of John Paul Duarte, experienced Brian Perez, Jean Carlos Garcia (better known for his time in

Lincoln Red Imps and national squad experience), the former Manchester 62 and Europa defender Aaron

Payas and national team second keeper Matt Cafer gave Bruno’s Magpies a strong presence on the field.

With players like Assumpcao on the bench, Bruno’s overall strength as a squad was clear to see. They were

to use this strength to good effect as they eased through the match winning with a convincing 9-0 score line.

Inflicting the heaviest defeat of the season yet Bruno’s stamped their mark on the division.

The club also saw their now well know fan base present with their chanting making the difference in what

is generally a quite stand.

Bruno’s Magpies continued their tradition of providing fans not just with a match programme, the only club to have done so during the past four seasons whilst still in the second division, but also their offers of food and drink.