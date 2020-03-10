Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Mar, 2020

Coronavirus drive-through testing facility to be set-up in Rooke

A health worker offers a swab through a car window at a 'drive-through' coronavirus testing facility at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday March 2, 2020. Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
10th March 2020

A temporary facility to test people for coronavirus will be operational "within a few days", the Gibraltar Government announced today.
The government has authorised that part of the site be dedicated to the provision of a “drive-through” facility for the GHA where patients can be tested for Covid-19, with the works set to take place immediately.
In a statement the government said it also anticipates that blood tests may be taken in the same way for those invited to take them up in the near future.
"Only patients who have been invited due to their potential exposure will be given the test," the government said.
"People will not be asked to leave their car but will be swabbed as they wait, having first provided the necessary validation of their appointment. The sample will then be processed in the usual way. The GHA is working hard to process tests locally by the end of March, but at the moment swabs are sent to London. GHA staff will be wearing aprons, gloves and masks/face shields."
"By being tested in their own cars, people will be protected from contamination that might arise from visiting St Bernard's Hospital. Similar services have just been developed in the UK, South Korea and Germany, but this way to test people is also an innovation in Gibraltar."
This forms part of the coronavirus preparations of the Government, the GHA and Public Health Gibraltar for a "worst case scenario as we face the challenges posed by Covid-19".

