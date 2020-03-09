Coronavirus restrictions impact on World Snooker event in Gibraltar

The BetVictor Gibraltar Open world ranking event this will have a limit of 100 fans in the arena as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, World Snooker said today in a statement.

The organisation cited the Gibraltar Government’s recommendation of a limit of 100 people on public events, a step taken following the first coronavirus case reported on the Rock last week.

On Saturday, the government said the patient had received the all-clear after testing negative in two separate tests which were carried out over two different days.

The all-clear has been given by the medical authorities in Gibraltar after going through the standard procedures.

Fans who have come from or recently visited an at-risk country (following government advice) have a legal duty to report to authorities on arrival.

The tournament at the Europa Sports Complex starts on Wednesday and Thursday with the amateur rounds, with the professional stages to run from Friday to Sunday.

The event has a top prize of £50,000.

“Every sport and every business is closely monitoring the effects of the spread of coronavirus, and listening to government advice,” said WST Chairman Barry Hearn.

“Of course the health of our players, staff and fans is paramount and we will take every sensible precaution.”

“I have had discussions with the Minister of Sport in Gibraltar.”

“We have no doubt that this week’s event should go ahead, with a limit of 100 fans.”

“It is a fantastic event for the television audience around the world, while the players always enjoy the trip to Gibraltar and there is very significant prize money on offer.

“In the coming weeks we will continue to observe the situation in regard to all of our events, listen to government advice and make appropriate decisions taking all factors into account.”

The same limit of 100 fans will apply to the World Pool Masters event to run at the same venue from March 26-29.