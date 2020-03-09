Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News Sports

Coronavirus restrictions impact on World Snooker event in Gibraltar

By Brian Reyes
9th March 2020

The BetVictor Gibraltar Open world ranking event this will have a limit of 100 fans in the arena as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, World Snooker said today in a statement.
The organisation cited the Gibraltar Government’s recommendation of a limit of 100 people on public events, a step taken following the first coronavirus case reported on the Rock last week.
On Saturday, the government said the patient had received the all-clear after testing negative in two separate tests which were carried out over two different days.
The all-clear has been given by the medical authorities in Gibraltar after going through the standard procedures.
Fans who have come from or recently visited an at-risk country (following government advice) have a legal duty  to report to authorities on arrival.
The tournament at the Europa Sports Complex starts on Wednesday and Thursday with the amateur rounds, with the professional stages to run from Friday to Sunday.
The event has a top prize of £50,000.
“Every sport and every business is closely monitoring the effects of the spread of coronavirus, and listening to government advice,” said WST Chairman Barry Hearn.
“Of course the health of our players, staff and fans is paramount and we will take every sensible precaution.”
“I have had discussions with the Minister of Sport in Gibraltar.”
“We have no doubt that this week’s event should go ahead, with a limit of 100 fans.”
“It is a fantastic event for the television audience around the world, while the players always enjoy the trip to Gibraltar and there is very significant prize money on offer.
“In the coming weeks we will continue to observe the situation in regard to all of our events, listen to government advice and make appropriate decisions taking all factors into account.”
The same limit of 100 fans will apply to the World Pool Masters event to run at the same venue from March 26-29.

Most Read

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Govt bans all non-essential business travel

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

First Gibraltar Covid-19 patient receives all-clear

Sat 7th Mar, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Cricket implements restrictions, including presence of parents at training sessions

9th March 2020

Sports
Badminton National Championships postponed

9th March 2020

Sports
Rugby cancels matches against Spanish sides

8th March 2020

Sports
Challenge group Mons Calpe reach semi-finals

8th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020