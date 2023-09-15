Corozo joins Lincoln RI

Lincoln Red Imps announced their latest signing with twenty-eight year old Gabriel Corozo, from Ecuador making his return to European football signing for the red devils.

Gabriel Corozo’s arrival comes at a time when Lincoln Red Imps start their campaign with a number of injuries.

The club has seen a number of new arrivals this summer and maintaining much of its squad intact too. Among them goalkeeper Daniel Lima who will be competing to challenge for a place with Gibraltar goalkeeper Dayle Coleing currently wearing the gloves for the club.

Speaking about his time at the club Daniel Lima told Lincoln Red Imps official website “I feel very comfortable at the club, both with the coaching staff and the players. We have to continue taking steps to continue growing as together we can give that little bit extra to try to achieve the goals set.”

Asked about young keepers Lee Mifsud and Ryan Smith Daniel Lima commented, “They are kids who are very hungry to learn and grow but they are still young. They have to take going to train with the first team as a unique opportunity to improve and acquire concepts, in order to transfer them when they go with their team. I try to be very close with them when it comes to corrections and demands so when it is time for them to be part of the first team, they are prepared for it. They must have their feet on the ground and go little by little, if they think that by going to train for a few days with the first team and they are already part of the first team then they are wrong, they must work like everyone else. What I always tell them: see, hear and be silent.”

He was also to comment “I am delighted to be able to work with the lads, they make me improve day by day and it is a pleasure to do my job. The communication we have on the pitch is magnificent, in each training session they help each other and are very self-demanding so that their teammate has to give their maximum level in each session.”

“The goal is to continue growing, both personally and professionally, I have one more year on my contract and we are going to continue taking baby steps so that the goalkeepers and the team in general grow. We will try, like every season, to give our best to meet the club’s objectives and to do so we have to take one more leap forward together.”