Corporate Touch Rugby Challenge Cup gets underway

The Corporate Touch Rugby Challenge Cup starts this Wednesday evening.

The Europa Sports complex will play host to the touch rugby event which has in the past been a success. This year it is expected to surpass previous years with a large number of teams applying to take part after a year’s absence from the sports calendar due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The event has attracted teams from across many of Gibraltar’s business sectors alongside essential services teams. The Challenge Cup will be played across six weeks, providing additional attraction towards the sport of rugby which now enters into its latter stages of its U-mee Championship league.

