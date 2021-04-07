Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Sports

Corporate touch rugby returns in May

By Stephen Ignacio
7th April 2021

Gibraltar Rugby will be resuming its corporate touch rugby initiative which has in the past proven to be very successful among enthusiasts of the sport who cannot compete at league level.
The six week Corporate Touch rugby six week Challenge cup is to take place between May 5 and June 9 with matches scheduled to be played on Wednesdays at the Europa Sports Park, the new home of rugby.
The association hopes to play the finals night on June 9. This would be the first time that the corporate challenge cup is played at the Europa Sports Park with rugby only having started play at their new venue early in 2020. The subsequent stoppage of all sport and the restrictions on all sports has limited their development of various programmes amongst which has been the corporate touch initiative.
Touch rugby has proven to be an effective resource for the association during the past year having created their own hybrid rules to be able to provide competitive activity for their players last year. The new rules were implemented temporarily as a pathway towards reaching a ‘contact-sport’ status as Gibraltar started to ease from restrictions last year. The hybrid rules, although not the favourite among players were welcomed after providing a way of returning to the field with some semblance of normality.
The association is also embarking on further developments to its juniors and minis programme with a domestic league planned.
Teams from companies and organisations wishing to compete in the touch rugby challenge cup can contact the association for more information at dave.barley@gibraltarrfu.com

