Cortes chairs meeting of infrastructure coordination committee

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, who has responsibility for Infrastructure, chaired a meeting of heads of the relevant departments and agencies on Thursday to review ongoing and planned works across Gibraltar.

The committee includes the Chief Technical Officer, the CEOs of the Technical Services and Environment Departments, and senior representatives of the Ministry of Transport, AquaGib, the Gibraltar Electricity Authority and GibTelecom.

The committee regularly reviews ongoing and programmed works to ensure coordination between the various stakeholders.

This week’s meeting focused on assessing the impact of this winter’s storms and the responses to them, as well as the works that will be required in the area of the airport and frontier.