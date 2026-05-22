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Fri 22nd May, 2026

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Local News

National Day essay competition launched for young people

By Chronicle Staff
22nd May 2026

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group, together with Gibraltar Cultural Services, has launched this year’s National Day Essay Competition for young people undertaking A-level studies in Gibraltar or an undergraduate degree course at university.

The competition invites students to write an essay on the subject: “Why do the people of Gibraltar have the right to Self-Determination and why is it important?”

A panel of judges will be selected to assess the entries.

The first prize is £500, with £250 for second place and £100 for third place.

Entry forms and rules are available at www.culture.gi/forms or from the John Mackintosh Hall reception.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 7, 2026.

Fortress Attractions is the official sponsor for this year’s competition.

The SDGG and GCS thanked Fortress Attractions for its support.

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