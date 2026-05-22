Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

New road stencils and signs introduced to highlight cyclist safety

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
22nd May 2026

A stencil of a bicycle has been spray painted along Waterport Road and North Mole Road alongside additional signage to alert motorists to cyclists.

The signage has been placed on a stretch of road between Evacuation Roundabout to the ‘fountain’ roundabout by Devil’s Tongue.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, told the Chronicle the new road painting and signs were “a temporary measure to make people aware of cyclists while we prepare to install proper cycle lanes.”

The area around Watergardens is known for double parking with people blocking the lane using their hazards to alert other road users.

On Thursday, Dr Cortes reminded motorists that “double parking is illegal and we will step up enforcement as much as possible.”

He also responded to another incident where a person was injured by a PLET on the cycle lane by the now demolished Victoria Stadium, resulting in a fractured elbow.

“It’s sad that there are careless [PLET] drivers,” he said.

He stressed though that PLET use means there are fewer motorbikes and cars on the road, thereby reducing pollution and demand on prime parking.

As recently announced, enforcement on speeding in cycle lanes is in the pipeline with a system for this presently undergoing testing.

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

For Spain, Gibraltar will soon no longer be a tax haven

Thu 21st May, 2026

Local News

Bathing Pavilion to open on May 30 after storm damage repairs

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Standby system for jurors after conflicts force five trial adjournments 

Wed 20th May, 2026

Local News

Specialist soldiers offer force protection to US sub 

Tue 12th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
For Spain, Gibraltar will soon no longer be a tax haven

21st May 2026

Local News
Feetham visits Abu Dhabi for digital assets and investment meetings

21st May 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Aircraft Registry aims to accept aircraft from July

21st May 2026

Local News
EPRU officers reunite partridge chicks with mother near Jews’ Gate

21st May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026