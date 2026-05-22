New road stencils and signs introduced to highlight cyclist safety

A stencil of a bicycle has been spray painted along Waterport Road and North Mole Road alongside additional signage to alert motorists to cyclists.

The signage has been placed on a stretch of road between Evacuation Roundabout to the ‘fountain’ roundabout by Devil’s Tongue.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, told the Chronicle the new road painting and signs were “a temporary measure to make people aware of cyclists while we prepare to install proper cycle lanes.”

The area around Watergardens is known for double parking with people blocking the lane using their hazards to alert other road users.

On Thursday, Dr Cortes reminded motorists that “double parking is illegal and we will step up enforcement as much as possible.”

He also responded to another incident where a person was injured by a PLET on the cycle lane by the now demolished Victoria Stadium, resulting in a fractured elbow.

“It’s sad that there are careless [PLET] drivers,” he said.

He stressed though that PLET use means there are fewer motorbikes and cars on the road, thereby reducing pollution and demand on prime parking.

As recently announced, enforcement on speeding in cycle lanes is in the pipeline with a system for this presently undergoing testing.