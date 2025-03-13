Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes chairs Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies Environment Ministers’ Council

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2025

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, chaired the 9th meeting of the Environment Ministers’ Council of the UK Overseas Territories (OTs) and Crown Dependencies (CDs) on Wednesday.

These meetings, which are now held virtually, take place approximately every six months and bring together environment ministers and their equivalents, as well as senior environment officials from the OTs and CDs.

The meeting included a session with UK Minister for Nature, Mary Creagh. Ms Creagh updated the Council on progress on the Biodiversity Convention, funding avenues, and other matters of interest to the Council, and replied to questions from the participants.

The meeting included expert presentations on the disposal of Lithium batteries, on vehicle electrification, on legal advice to the territories, and on progress on the “30 x 30” objective to have thirty percent of land and sea protected in each country by 2030, said a statement from the Government.

There were two presentations on the biodiversity of the Chagos Archipelago (British Indian Ocean Territory) by Dr Pete Carr of the NGO Chagos Conservation Trust and by Dr Mark Spalding, Scientific Advisor to the BIOT Administration.

A statement from the meeting will now be prepared and shared with OT and CD Governments as well as with the UK Government and with the media in each of the territories.

“It is a real honour to chair these meetings, which are extremely useful in sharing experiences and advice on how our small countries can step up to the environmental challenges facing all of us, particularly in relation to climate change and, being island or coastal territories, the impact of severe weather and rising sea levels,” said Dr Cortes.

Most Read

Local News

European Commission stands by Gibraltar’s delisting amid right-wing pushback

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed for mixed-use redevelopment of Sacarello Building

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Features

Women recognised at The Ladies That Rock The Rock 2025 Awards

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Local News

Grey seal feasts on conger off Europa Point

Tue 11th Mar, 2025

Local News

CSRO introduces new format for marriage certificates

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Orfila meets Chilton Court, Edinburgh Estate and Bishop Canilla House Tenants Association

13th March 2025

Local News
HM Customs seize 600 cartons of cigarettes in successful anti- smuggling operation

13th March 2025

Local News
Santos at United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

13th March 2025

Local News
Feetham attends Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association House of Block event in London

13th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025