Cortes gives evidence in London to conservation inquiry

The Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, gave evidence in London last week to an inquiry by the All Party Parliamentary Group on International Conservation into biodiversity in the British Overseas Territories.

Dr Cortes appeared in person at Portcullis House in his capacity as chair of the UK Overseas Territories’ Environment Ministers’ Council, as well as Gibraltar’s Minister for the Environment.

The session lasted just under two hours and took the form of a question-and-answer hearing covering a wide range of issues related to biodiversity and the environment.

The APPG was represented by Barry Gardiner in the chair, Lord Randall, Lord Grayling, Kerry McCarthy and Toby Perkins.

Dr Cortes discussed biodiversity conservation issues affecting the Overseas Territories in general and addressed matters of particular interest to the Territories, including funding, research, capacity building and the management of alien invasive species.

There was also discussion on the marine environment, given the large areas of ocean covered by some Territories, especially in the South Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

The impact of climate change, particularly on Territories in the Caribbean, also featured prominently during the hearing.

The discussion also focused on international agreements and conventions extended to the Overseas Territories, and on ways in which the UK Government and the private sector can support biodiversity initiatives.

Between them, the Overseas Territories hold around 94% of the biodiversity for which the UK is internationally responsible, including endemic species found nowhere else in the world.

The Gibraltar Campion was cited as one example of a species unique to one of the Territories, and the importance of ensuring such species do not become extinct was highlighted during the session.

APPG members also congratulated Gibraltar on its work in this field, pointing to the creation of Commonwealth Park and the 25-Year Environment Plan as examples.

While in London, Dr Cortes also met senior officials at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to discuss forthcoming international initiatives, environmental work related to the UK-EU treaty and progress on the sewage treatment plant.

Dr Cortes said: , “This was an excellent opportunity to advocate for the rich, but vulnerable biodiversity in the Overseas Territories. I was able to stress important points in relation to work that needs doing and support that is needed and also to share some of the positive environmental work being done in Gibraltar and our sister territories. I was extremely well received, and I very much hope that the APPG found my contribution useful in their enquiry. I look forward to the outcomes”.

While in London, Dr Cortes was accompanied by Tyrone Duarte of Gibraltar House and Nadia Murphy from his ministry team.