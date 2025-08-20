Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cortes highlights key differences in A-level approach between Gibraltar and UK

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
20th August 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, has cautioned against direct comparisons between Gibraltar’s A-level results and those in the UK, noting that such comparisons do not account for differing educational policies and opportunities.

This year’s overall A-level pass rate across Gibraltar’s three Government schools was 89%, compared to 97.4% in the UK. In 2024, local results stood at 90%, while the UK recorded a 97.1% pass rate.

“Percentages are not helpful, and it depends on what percentage you look at,” Dr Cortes said.

He explained that differences in subject delivery, including consortium-based teaching across schools, make direct comparisons difficult.

“But you also have to ask yourself the following question: is the UK allowing as many students to take A-levels as we are?”

“Because if the UK as a whole is more selective as to who can sit an A-level, depending on GCSE results or so on, and we are more willing to allow young people the opportunity of taking the A-levels, even though perhaps the GCSE results may not be as good, then you are risking a lower percentage.”

“But you are increasing the opportunity of young people to improve on themselves.”

He added that the guiding principle in both the Ministry of Education and the Department of Education is to view exam results as a measure of personal improvement.

“It is not about what school does better, or what subject does better,” he said.

“I think what you have to look at is how many young people are doing worse than their predicted grades.”

“If young people here are doing worse than the predicted grade, then that could be a problem.”

“But if our percentage is low, it may be we are allowing more people to take A-levels than maybe the average in UK.”

“So I don't know the answer but that could well be, because I know that we tend to be reasonable in encouraging young people to try, even if they might not quite hit the mark, but at least they're given the opportunity to improve themselves.”

“That's our philosophy.”

