Cortes holds progress meeting on Bayside projects

The Minister for the Environment and Infrastructure, Dr John Cortes, held a progress meeting on Thursday with developers, stakeholders and technical teams involved in the Bayside area projects to review co-ordination of works and efforts to minimise disruption to the public.

Progress reports from the Technical Services Department, the Ministry of Transport, the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, developers and contractors confirmed that works on the new Bayside pumping station and related service corridors are on track for completion by early autumn, with different elements of the project being co-ordinated between the parties.

Dr Cortes focused in particular on the service corridor works, which are expected to be completed ahead of the overall project.

Dewatering challenges remain a key priority, and the meeting heard that regular ministerial oversight is being used to address any issues quickly and proactively, with an emphasis on limiting disruption to the public.

Traffic management plans are in place to minimise the impact on the area, and communication between departments was reported to be running smoothly.

Dr Cortes said: “The various projects in the Bayside area will be unlike anything Gibraltar has seen before, given the different developers, contractors and Government departments and agencies involved, and co-ordination is essential.”

“By acting early and meeting regularly with all stakeholders, we are keeping the projects on track and ensuring success at every stage with minimum disruption to the citizen.”