Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes holds progress meeting on Bayside projects

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2026

The Minister for the Environment and Infrastructure, Dr John Cortes, held a progress meeting on Thursday with developers, stakeholders and technical teams involved in the Bayside area projects to review co-ordination of works and efforts to minimise disruption to the public.

Progress reports from the Technical Services Department, the Ministry of Transport, the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, developers and contractors confirmed that works on the new Bayside pumping station and related service corridors are on track for completion by early autumn, with different elements of the project being co-ordinated between the parties.

Dr Cortes focused in particular on the service corridor works, which are expected to be completed ahead of the overall project.

Dewatering challenges remain a key priority, and the meeting heard that regular ministerial oversight is being used to address any issues quickly and proactively, with an emphasis on limiting disruption to the public.

Traffic management plans are in place to minimise the impact on the area, and communication between departments was reported to be running smoothly.

Dr Cortes said: “The various projects in the Bayside area will be unlike anything Gibraltar has seen before, given the different developers, contractors and Government departments and agencies involved, and co-ordination is essential.”

“By acting early and meeting regularly with all stakeholders, we are keeping the projects on track and ensuring success at every stage with minimum disruption to the citizen.”

Most Read

Local News

UK expects swift action over ‘extremely serious’ and ‘deeply concerning’ Inquiry findings, Doughty says

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Month’s rainfall in days as storm disruption causes building evacuation and surgery cancellations  

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust accepted as International Friend of Citizens Advice International

6th February 2026

Local News
Ongoing adverse weather impacting mental well-being

6th February 2026

Local News
Gibraltar National Mint showcases new ‘Unseen Effigies’ collection at World Money Fair in Berlin

6th February 2026

Local News
MarocAtlas 4x4 team supports emergency efforts in southern Spain

6th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026