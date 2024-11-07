Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Nov, 2024

Cortes holds South District constituency meeting

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2024

A third ‘Town Hall’ style constituency meeting for the South District was held by Government Minister Dr John Cortes on Monday at the Central Hall. 

The meeting was attended by a cross section of constituents as well as members of the Transport Ministry team and the Technical Services Department.  

Representatives of Gibdock were also present.  

Being the third meeting, there was an opportunity to report back on some action taken on issues raised in previous meetings. 

Various issues were raised by the constituents, including traffic and transport, structural issues and air quality.  

Officials present were able to clarify some issues, and note others that will be actioned subsequently, with feedback given at a later stage.  

The fourth meeting is expected to be held in January.  

“I very much enjoy meeting the constituents in the heart of the South District,” Dr Cortes said. 

“It’s very helpful to hear of concerns directly and to have members of my team there on tap.” 

“I am grateful to them for their contribution and look forward to continuing these meetings through our term in Government.” 

