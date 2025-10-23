Cortes meets Head Students from secondary schools

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, has held a regular meeting with Head Students from Gibraltar’s three Government secondary education institutions: Gibraltar College, Westside School and Bayside School.

The students attending the meeting at the Department of Education were Isabelle Ramos and Jessie Chipol from Bayside, Tristan Benyunes from Gibraltar College and Caitlyn Bautista and Aditya Dhanwani from Westside.

A range of topics were discussed during the session, including scholarships, internet use, social media, mobile devices, the impact of Covid-19 on education, work experience opportunities, educational pathways, the possible reduction of the voting age, and Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE).

Dr Cortes said: “We spoke for an hour, and it could easily have carried on. It was inspiring to talk to these representatives of our secondary students about so many issues that interest them as students and young people, and interest me as ‘their’ Minister.”

“We happened to agree on almost everything. I listened attentively and answered their questions, and there were certainly valuable suggestions which I hope to take up.”

“I will always make myself available to discuss Education matters with young people. They are the essence of my work in Education. They are what it’s all about.”