Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes meets Head Students from secondary schools

By Chronicle Staff
23rd October 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, has held a regular meeting with Head Students from Gibraltar’s three Government secondary education institutions: Gibraltar College, Westside School and Bayside School.

The students attending the meeting at the Department of Education were Isabelle Ramos and Jessie Chipol from Bayside, Tristan Benyunes from Gibraltar College and Caitlyn Bautista and Aditya Dhanwani from Westside.

A range of topics were discussed during the session, including scholarships, internet use, social media, mobile devices, the impact of Covid-19 on education, work experience opportunities, educational pathways, the possible reduction of the voting age, and Personal, Social and Health Education (PSHE).

Dr Cortes said: “We spoke for an hour, and it could easily have carried on. It was inspiring to talk to these representatives of our secondary students about so many issues that interest them as students and young people, and interest me as ‘their’ Minister.”

“We happened to agree on almost everything. I listened attentively and answered their questions, and there were certainly valuable suggestions which I hope to take up.”

“I will always make myself available to discuss Education matters with young people. They are the essence of my work in Education. They are what it’s all about.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Brexit

London business conference hears treaty opportunities and invitation to ‘come and surprise us’

Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court recalls defendant accused of attempted rape

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
HM Customs intercepts RHIB at Western Beach

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSLA condemns repeated vandalism at West View Park toilets

23rd October 2025

Local News
GFRS participates in Crown Dependencies peer review

23rd October 2025

Local News
GSD renews call for independent health and care regulator following Ombudsman report

23rd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025