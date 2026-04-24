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Fri 24th Apr, 2026

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Local News

Youth clubs to be refurbished following funding from Peter J. Isola Foundation

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2026

Three youth facilities in Gibraltar will undergo refurbishment after receiving funding from the Peter J. Isola Foundation.

The project will deliver upgrades to the Youth Centre at Line Wall Road, Plater Youth Club and Dolphins Youth Club, with works aimed at ensuring young people continue to have access to safe and modern spaces.

Refurbishment works will include structural repairs, wall restoration, new flooring, replacement windows, repainting and updated furniture and layouts.

Work has already begun at the Youth Centre on Line Wall Road, marking the first phase of the programme. The contract for the refurbishment across all three sites has been awarded to Domus Construction.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, thanked the foundation for its support and highlighted the role young people will play in shaping the final outcome.

Mr Santos said: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Peter J. Isola Foundation for their generous support and continued commitment to the community.”

“Young people will play an active role in shaping the final design and look of the clubs through ongoing consultation and the Gibraltar Youth Service will be sharing updates and behind-the-scenes images across their social media platforms as works progress. I am delighted this project is going ahead for the benefit of our club users and excited to see the end results.”

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