Cortes meets Nautilus Project volunteers

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, met a group of young volunteers from the Nautilus Project last week to hear about their work over the summer.

Dr Cortes congratulated the volunteers on their efforts, in particular their removal of large amounts of invasive seaweed from the shoreline. As Minister for Education, he also discussed their educational paths and wished them well for the future.

Dr Cortes said: “Quite apart from their environmental advocacy work, the Nautilus Project provides great opportunities to young people for volunteering, learning about the marine environment, and carrying out practical conservation projects.”

“It was also inspirational to see the enthusiasm of these young people and their commitment to further improve themselves. I wish them every success, and I am sure that they will continue with their keen interest in the environment.”