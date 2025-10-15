Cortes to welcome “Ciudades que Caminan” delegation to Gibraltar

The Minister for the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage, Dr John Cortes, will welcome a delegation from Ciudades que Caminan (“Cities that Walk”) to Gibraltar this Saturday as part of their visit to the region.

The group, which promotes sustainable urban mobility and the development of walkable cities, will include around 70 participants, including the Mayor of La Línea de la Concepción, Juan Franco.

The visit to Gibraltar will begin with a walk from the Frontier to various sites around the city, accompanied by Dr Cortes and Mr Franco.

Dr Cortes is also scheduled to attend Ciudades que Caminan sessions in La Línea at 9am and 9pm on Thursday, October 16, as part of the wider programme of events.

Ciudades que Caminan is a network of municipalities and organisations committed to encouraging walking as a primary mode of urban transport and enhancing public spaces for pedestrians.

Further information is available at ciudadesquecaminan.org, with programme details listed on the Mayor’s Office website in La Línea de la Concepción: lalinea.es.