Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th May, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes visits school project sites

By Chronicle Staff
28th May 2026

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited two sites this week where education projects are progressing.

Dr Cortes visited St Martin’s School, where works are under way on a ground floor extension.

The extension will provide nine new classrooms and other support areas and is expected to be ready to receive pupils this September.

He also visited works at St Joseph’s Lower and Upper Primary schools during one of his regular visits to the schools.

The Government said preparatory works for the new construction were progressing well, with the finished project expected to be completed in time for September 2027.

Dr Cortes said: “It’s great to see real progress continuing in our Education Estate, aimed always at improving facilities for learners and staff. This has been one of the key objectives of this Government, and continues to be so. I’m really looking forward to seeing these project completed, and we will continue to plan for the benefit of all who work and learn in our schools.”

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Govt issues customs guidance for post-treaty procedures 

Tue 26th May, 2026

Local News

DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

Thu 28th May, 2026

Brexit

Former UK ambassador says ‘luck and leadership’ helped deliver Gib treaty 

Wed 27th May, 2026

Local News

Armed Forces minister points to Rock’s ‘pivotal role’ as UK prepares for mine-clearing mission in Strait of Hormuz

Sun 24th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th May 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC approves sewage treatment plant

28th May 2026

Local News
DPC approves Western Seafront reclamation despite residents’ objections

28th May 2026

Local News
Gibraltar signs affiliation agreement with HMS Stirling Castle

28th May 2026

Local News
Gibraltar maritime services to exhibit at Posidonia 2026

28th May 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026