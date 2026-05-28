Cortes visits school project sites

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, visited two sites this week where education projects are progressing.

Dr Cortes visited St Martin’s School, where works are under way on a ground floor extension.

The extension will provide nine new classrooms and other support areas and is expected to be ready to receive pupils this September.

He also visited works at St Joseph’s Lower and Upper Primary schools during one of his regular visits to the schools.

The Government said preparatory works for the new construction were progressing well, with the finished project expected to be completed in time for September 2027.

Dr Cortes said: “It’s great to see real progress continuing in our Education Estate, aimed always at improving facilities for learners and staff. This has been one of the key objectives of this Government, and continues to be so. I’m really looking forward to seeing these project completed, and we will continue to plan for the benefit of all who work and learn in our schools.”