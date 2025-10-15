Cortes visits St Paul’s School’s outdoor forest zone

The Minister for Education and the Environment, Dr John Cortes, has visited the Outdoor Forest Zone at St Paul’s School in Varyl Begg Estate as part of his regular visits to local schools.

The area, which replaced part of the school’s tarmac playground, features soil, wild plants, shrubs and trees, providing an outdoor space for learning and recreational activities. The site is used by several schools and has also inspired the creation of a similar space at St Bernard’s School near the Moorish Castle.

Now several years into its development, the space has matured and serves as both an educational resource and a green area that attracts wild birds.

Dr Cortes said: “Contact with Nature and the outdoors is essential in the development of children. Here in St Paul’s we have shown how even in a densely built-up area we can provide this. And most importantly, the children love it!”