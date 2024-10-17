Cortes visits University of Tetouan, Morocco

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, was last week a guest at the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of the University of Tetouan, whose facilities are located on the Atlantic coast just south of Tangier.

It was his last official engagement from his trip to Morocco last week. During the visit Dr Cortes held lengthy discussions with the President of the University, Bouchta El Mounmi and senior administrative and academic staff.

Co-operation and exchanges with the University of Gibraltar were discussed, including student and staff exchanges and joint research projects, said a statement from the Government.

“The proximity of the two institutions as well as historical ties between the communities and common areas of work, including marine science, climate change and health studies, make this particularly attractive,” said the statement.

Dr Cortes was the given a tour of the Faculty and was shown around the world-class equipment, laboratories, simulation suites and lecture theatres, during which he had an opportunity to talk extensively with staff and students.

“There are real possibilities for working closely with the University of Tetouan across a range of subjects, and opportunities for developing new areas of activity,” said Dr Cortes on his return to Gibraltar.

“I have already discussed this with my colleague the Minister for the University, Pat Orfila, who shares my keenness in developing the relationship between the two institutions and will now take this forward with her team.”