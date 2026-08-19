Could College 1975 be the dark horses of the 2026/27 GFL?

Probably far removed from many people's minds as one of the sides that might finish in the top six, let alone challenge for one of the four European spots, College 1975 could well become the dark horses of the 2026/27 GFL season.

A recruitment drive that began in June has seen the club make a series of key announcements, strengthening their squad primarily with home-grown players, some of whom have been on the fringes of the national team in recent years.

College 1975 have in past seasons been among the teams struggling to make a significant dent in the league, playing mainly in the mid-table and lower positions.

However, they have produced some solid performances which have forced many of the better sides to take them seriously. So much so that they were among those competing for a place in the top six last season, albeit ultimately falling short.

Looking to build on their progress, College 1975 have been recruiting intelligently, bringing a wealth of experience into the side which could, on paper, unsettle the established order at the top.

One of the club's first announcements in June was the signing of former Lincoln Red Imps goalkeeper Lolo Soler. The Spanish keeper, well known in local football, was for some time one of the regulars for the league champions and was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Secure-handed and with a no-nonsense approach, he brings a wealth of experience to the club.

Oscar Leon, who renewed his contract with the club for another season, continued his recruitment drive for the 2026/27 campaign, first ensuring key renewals among his squad and keeping his physio and goalkeeper coach in place before College 1975 announced the arrival of Tristam Moya, Finlay Cawthorn and Jamie McCarthy, the latter known for his exploits with sides such as Phoenix in the past.

The club also saw Javi Anaya renew his contract in June before announcing one of their first major summer signings.

Dylan Peacock, who started his career at Lincoln Red Imps before progressing through the ranks at Bruno Magpies, Boca Gibraltar, Lions, Glacis United, Mons Calpe and Manchester 62, is an attacking midfielder whose strengths and command on the ball have seen him capped by the national team at senior level. He has also made 15 appearances for the Under-21 side.

Now 24, the midfielder is well known in local football and is regarded as one of those fringe players many feel should have earned more international caps.

He joins former teammate Julian Laguea, who renewed his contract with the club, alongside Ryan Azopardi and Christian Chipolina, another former Red Imps and Manchester 62 player.

Other players renewing were Arel Gavira, Luisma Casas, Christian Pacheco, Ivan Ruiz, Nazim Hughes, Javi Moreno, Hatim Smith, Karim Piniero, Kiri McGrail and Thomas Hastings, the latter a former Europa player.

While maintaining a core of last season's squad, College 1975 have strengthened their team with signings such as Francis Huart, who arrived in late June. The 22-year-old home-grown player joined from English side Route One, having also played for Lynx, Athletico FC, Bradford U18, Farsley U19 and Europa U18. He adds further depth to the midfield.

Also arriving this summer has been Kaleem Smith, a 20-year-old who has represented Gibraltar at Under-21 level and previously played for Wealdstone U18, Lincoln Red Imps youth teams and San Roque juniors.

The arrivals continued in July with veteran Anthony Hernandez, a creative playmaker who has played for clubs such as Europa and Gibraltar United, as well as represented Gibraltar at national team level.

The 31-year-old midfielder is joined by another veteran of the game, Jean-Carlos Garcia. The 34-year-old enjoyed success with Lincoln Red Imps, including European competition appearances, while also having been a regular in the national squad, and brings a vast wealth of experience.

Although both players have in recent years shown the effects of time on their pace, their experience is likely to prove crucial in what is a very young squad with enough quality to make a significant impact on the league if it gels together.

Another player making the transition to College 1975 following the collapse of Manchester 62 is Leeroy Costa, who moved from Manchester 62 Reserves to Lynx last season before heading to College 1975. He has also played for Lincoln Red Imps U17 and Mons Calpe U17s.

Stefan Lima has also joined the club.

College 1975, although not among the big spenders in the league and still far from being considered title contenders, could nevertheless become one of the dark horses of the competition.

Their recruitment drive, alongside a policy of bringing through home-grown young talent, sets them apart from others in the league aspiring to finish in the top six — a position which would give them the opportunity to compete for European football next summer.