Lincoln face St Joseph in Pepe Reyes Cup opener

On the back of their Conference League play-off campaign, Lincoln Red Imps face St Joseph in what will be the opener to the domestic football season, with the two top sides in the league going head-to-head for the Pepe Reyes Cup.

For one man, Juan Manuel Pavón, this will be his domestic debut as head coach of league champions Lincoln Red Imps, although it will not be his first match in charge of the club.

The former professional midfielder, who played for and began his coaching career with Recreativo de Huelva, having also turned out for Algeciras, Badajoz, Alcalá, Racing Portuense and Ayamonte, took up the reins at Lincoln with his debut coming in the Champions League just weeks after arriving at the club.

Already with his fingertips reaching towards Lincoln's first objective of the season — reaching the league phase of the Conference League — Pavón arrived at the cusp of a new era for the club.

His task is arguably one of the most difficult: maintaining the momentum that has seen Lincoln Red Imps establish themselves as a club against which few domestic rivals can compete financially without digging deep into their investors' pockets.

He has also arrived at a time when the club is undergoing significant personnel changes, changes which are already beginning to alter the very fabric and persona of Lincoln Red Imps as it matures into a regular Champions League participant.

For those following the club, the summer will have yielded changes that may have been difficult to watch comfortably, but which have highlighted how Gibraltar's football clubs need to adapt if they are to achieve success on the field during a season while also laying the foundations for further success in the future.

The European campaign has highlighted how the much-protected home-grown player rule seen in domestic football is effectively thrown out of the window when it comes to seeking success in Europe.

For much of the European campaign this summer, the starting XI has lined up with two or fewer home-grown players. At one point, there was not a Gibraltar-born player on the field. Something that long-time Lincoln Red Imps fans will find difficult to accept as a standard to follow.

The club, however, has been playing to what its head coach believes are the strengths of his squad at a time when key local players have departed and new faces have arrived.

The departures of both Tjay De Barr and Nicholas Pozo came on the back of an already transitioning side, one which has seen the likes of Roy Chipolina and now Lee Casciaro step away from being the protagonists.

With Chipolina now completely away from the field and Casciaro, although still warming the bench, likely to take less and less of the focus, the team is clearly building towards a new era.

De Barr's departure for an undisclosed sum will have added to the coffers of an already bulging Lincoln Red Imps 2025/26 balance sheet.

The club successfully navigated its way into the league phase of the Conference League last season, securing several financially beneficial results and building a nest egg which should allow it to strengthen its squad comfortably this season.

Pavón, however, will need to learn from the lessons of last season, when Bezares was forced to rotate his squad constantly during the first five months of the campaign.

His first big test will come this week. Already having reached the play-off stage of the Conference League, Thursday evening's first-leg match will be a crucial first step in determining whether he is on the right route to repeating the success of last season.

Beating Larne in the Conference League will be the top priority on his list of objectives. However, although probably far lower on their list of priorities, performing well and even winning the Pepe Reyes Cup will not be far from their minds.

While the trophy may have little significance in the overall scheme of things beyond bragging rights, winning it would set a precedent for what can be expected from Lincoln this season. It would provide a gauge of whether the club can manage the potential demands that reaching the league phase of the Conference League would once again place upon it.

Two matches a week for the next five months would require Pavón to rotate his squad while meeting domestic league obligations and dropping as few points as possible if Lincoln are to meet their main objective: qualifying for the Champions League once again.

The pressure will be on Pavón this week, with failure to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League potentially costing the club millions in earnings, while also leaving him with the task of managing a season with a large squad and fewer matches in which to keep everyone involved and content.

The Lincoln hierarchy will also look to ensure its faithful supporters, who in many ways have been key to keeping the club among the top sides in the domestic league, remain satisfied.

The return to the field of players such as Ethan Britto and Graeme Torrilla will be welcomed, while youngsters such as Stefan Desoiza and Theo Montovio, both of whom have been training with the senior squad, will add to the local flavour of the club.

The departures of De Barr and Pozo, alongside those of Juanje and Kolega, both popular among fans and key playmakers, will be missed. However, the arrival of Ethan Jolley, Leon Mason and Jay Coombes adds to the excitement of seeing home-grown players on the field.

Fans will also have to get used to new faces as the long list of new arrivals takes to the field.

Aly Coulibaly, Álvaro Romero, Nico Pinto, Ayman Elghobashy, Facundo Alvarez, Gabriel Cardozo, Mark Hamm, Manuel Toledano and Alex Mula will be among the new names and faces fans will need to acquaint themselves with.

Already tested on the field during Lincoln's European campaign, they will become a key part of a squad looking to repeat last season's glory. Importantly, they will be key members of a squad that will need to be rotated constantly throughout the season while maintaining the same rhythm and cohesion if the club is successful in the play-offs.

They will still have to make their presence felt in the domestic league, where success in the play-offs would assure them of significant playing time. Failure to progress into the league phase, however, could see competition for places become intense, with home-grown players having the advantage of being protected in part.

While beneficial to them, this also adds pressure, placing much of the burden of domestic success on the shoulders of the home-grown players and their ability to maintain consistency throughout the season.

Images courtesy Lincoln Red Imps

