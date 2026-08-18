Lynx women get boost with renewals

Lynx women's football has received a boost this summer with a number of significant renewals and signings, which could set the stage for a highly competitive season in the Women's League.

One of the few domestic league clubs to give women's football equal exposure through its social media, announcing its women's team alongside its men's team, Lynx have throughout the past few weeks announced their latest renewals and new signings for the 2026/27 season.

Among the summer announcements was Gibraltar international Tiana Borrell, who has renewed her commitment to Lynx FC.

“Her hard work, quality and dedication continue to be a huge asset to the club, and we are excited to have her with us for another season,” said the club through its social media as it announced the midfielder's renewal.

Another major announcement was the continuation of Kayleigh Ferro. Another Gibraltar international, the midfielder was welcomed by the club, which said: “Kayleigh's energy, determination and quality on the ball make her a key part of our squad. We are thrilled she'll continue wearing the Lynx colours as we prepare for an exciting campaign.”

Lynx added to their list of internationals with the arrival of Andrya Rowbottom. The Gibraltar veteran was sidelined for most of last season due to injury, returning to play for the national team in the latter stages of the season.

The defender joins Lynx with the club stating that she “brings valuable experience, a strong work ethic & positive presence to the club.”

Rowbottom will be joined in defence by Coraima Cereto. The player signs for the club as she makes her return to football after a period away from the game due to “motherhood”.

“After stepping away from the game for the most incredible reason, becoming a mother, Coraima is back where she belongs.

“Stronger and more determined than ever, we are proud to welcome our defender back to the Lynx Family.”

Lynx's defence is further strengthened by the renewal of Kylie Duarte, a strong young defender who has already started to make headway into the senior national team. The renewal of Seleen Celecia further adds to the experience Lynx will have in defence this season.

Another player staying at the club is Ana De La Torre Palma, described by Lynx as “a skilful and determined forward” who “brings energy, creativity and a real attacking threat every time she steps onto the pitch.”

“Her commitment and desire to improve have made her a valued member of the squad and we are excited to see what this year brings for Ana.”

Chantal Segui also returns to the club this season. The Lynx captain remains loyal to the club, having been with the side since its beginnings.

“Chantal has been with us since the beginning and has become a true leader on and off the pitch. As our captain, she sets the standard with her commitment, professionalism and determination, leading by example every time she pulls on the shirt.”

Among the big signings of the summer has been the capture of Nicole Nash. Previously with rivals Mons Calpe, the Gibraltar forward joins Lynx to add firepower to their frontline.

In goal, Ainara Guerrero joins Lynx from La Rock Puente, with Jaylene Gaiviso also renewing her contract with the club, providing Lynx with two pairs of secure gloves to protect their goal.

Lynx also announced that Roxanne Alecio will continue with the club for the 2026/27 season.

“A powerful presence going forward, Roxanne brings determination, commitment and plenty of quality to the team. We’re excited to see what the new season has in store.”

Natalie Baitson is another player remaining with Lynx.

“Natalie Baitson will continue with Lynx FC for the 2026/27 season!

“Our left winger brings a wealth of experience, composure and leadership to the squad. As the oldest member of the team, Natalie’s experience on and off the pitch is invaluable, helping guide and support the younger players around her.

“We’re delighted to have Natalie with us for another season and can’t wait to see her continue to make her mark in the famous black and yellow.

“Experience. Leadership. Commitment.”

Some of the renewals and signings announced by Lynx FC

