Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Aug, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lynx women get boost with renewals

By Stephen Ignacio
17th August 2026

Lynx women's football has received a boost this summer with a number of significant renewals and signings, which could set the stage for a highly competitive season in the Women's League.
One of the few domestic league clubs to give women's football equal exposure through its social media, announcing its women's team alongside its men's team, Lynx have throughout the past few weeks announced their latest renewals and new signings for the 2026/27 season.
Among the summer announcements was Gibraltar international Tiana Borrell, who has renewed her commitment to Lynx FC.
“Her hard work, quality and dedication continue to be a huge asset to the club, and we are excited to have her with us for another season,” said the club through its social media as it announced the midfielder's renewal.
Another major announcement was the continuation of Kayleigh Ferro. Another Gibraltar international, the midfielder was welcomed by the club, which said: “Kayleigh's energy, determination and quality on the ball make her a key part of our squad. We are thrilled she'll continue wearing the Lynx colours as we prepare for an exciting campaign.”
Lynx added to their list of internationals with the arrival of Andrya Rowbottom. The Gibraltar veteran was sidelined for most of last season due to injury, returning to play for the national team in the latter stages of the season.
The defender joins Lynx with the club stating that she “brings valuable experience, a strong work ethic & positive presence to the club.”
Rowbottom will be joined in defence by Coraima Cereto. The player signs for the club as she makes her return to football after a period away from the game due to “motherhood”.
“After stepping away from the game for the most incredible reason, becoming a mother, Coraima is back where she belongs.
“Stronger and more determined than ever, we are proud to welcome our defender back to the Lynx Family.”
Lynx's defence is further strengthened by the renewal of Kylie Duarte, a strong young defender who has already started to make headway into the senior national team. The renewal of Seleen Celecia further adds to the experience Lynx will have in defence this season.
Another player staying at the club is Ana De La Torre Palma, described by Lynx as “a skilful and determined forward” who “brings energy, creativity and a real attacking threat every time she steps onto the pitch.”
“Her commitment and desire to improve have made her a valued member of the squad and we are excited to see what this year brings for Ana.”
Chantal Segui also returns to the club this season. The Lynx captain remains loyal to the club, having been with the side since its beginnings.
“Chantal has been with us since the beginning and has become a true leader on and off the pitch. As our captain, she sets the standard with her commitment, professionalism and determination, leading by example every time she pulls on the shirt.”
Among the big signings of the summer has been the capture of Nicole Nash. Previously with rivals Mons Calpe, the Gibraltar forward joins Lynx to add firepower to their frontline.
In goal, Ainara Guerrero joins Lynx from La Rock Puente, with Jaylene Gaiviso also renewing her contract with the club, providing Lynx with two pairs of secure gloves to protect their goal.
Lynx also announced that Roxanne Alecio will continue with the club for the 2026/27 season.
“A powerful presence going forward, Roxanne brings determination, commitment and plenty of quality to the team. We’re excited to see what the new season has in store.”
Natalie Baitson is another player remaining with Lynx.
“Natalie Baitson will continue with Lynx FC for the 2026/27 season!
“Our left winger brings a wealth of experience, composure and leadership to the squad. As the oldest member of the team, Natalie’s experience on and off the pitch is invaluable, helping guide and support the younger players around her.
“We’re delighted to have Natalie with us for another season and can’t wait to see her continue to make her mark in the famous black and yellow.
“Experience. Leadership. Commitment.”

Some of the renewals and signings announced by Lynx FC

Most Read

Local News

New regulations set out rights for cross frontier workers

Mon 17th Aug, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Malta visit offers new insight into Bluefin tuna behaviour

Sun 16th Aug, 2026

Local News

Spanish fishing vessel reported after protected skates landed off Europa Point

Thu 13th Aug, 2026

Local News

Sunborn Gibraltar sees ‘softer first half’ as rooms demand falls after record breaking year

Mon 17th Aug, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th August 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln face St Joseph in Pepe Reyes Cup opener

18th August 2026

Sports
Blues looking for their first title

18th August 2026

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps to face Northern Ireland side Larne in Thursday's play-offs

17th August 2026

Sports
Julian Fa announces his retirement from boxing in emotional interview with GBC

14th August 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026