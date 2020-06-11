Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Council bin thrown off Sussex pier washes up on German island

Frerk Richter

By Press Association
11th June 2020

By Michael Drummond, PA

A council bin went on an amazing six month adventure before washing up on a German island 450 miles away.

Worthing Borough Council thought their bin was lost to the waves forever after vandals cast it off the end of the town’s seaside pier.

But rather than lying in a watery grave, the black litter bin made its way across the English Channel and the North Sea.

Its lengthy journey came to an end on the shores of Borkum, a small island in north-west Germany, where it was discovered by Frerk Richter.

Mr Richter noticed that the bin still displayed the Worthing council crest and got in contact with the West Sussex-based council to share the news of the waste receptacle’s epic voyage.

Andrew Mugan, a project officer in the waste & recycling team who received Mr Richter’s email, said: “It’s certainly one of the most unusual emails we’ve received.

“I’m astounded that the bin ended up on the shores of Borkum in Germany.

“At least from an environmental point of view, the bin is no longer in the sea.”

Mr Richter said the bin will not be making a return trip any time soon.

Instead it has taken up permanent residency on the island after being transformed into a plant holder in his garden.

He said: “I cleaned the bin with a pressure washer and it now looks great.

“I then put it in our garden, put a plant in it and my daughter finished it off by adding a birdhouse to the top.”

Borkum island, a popular tourist destination, measures just 11.87 square miles. It is the largest of the seven East Frisian Islands in the North Sea.

Adur and Worthing councils emphasised that “while there is a happy ending to this story, throwing items in the sea is a serious issue”.

Most Read

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Local News

Residents of Gibraltar now able to cross into Spain

Wed 10th Jun, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

First round of talks on Rock’s post-Brexit future ends on ‘positive, constructive’ note

Tue 9th Jun, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia moves into phase three of exit plan as from Monday

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Airline passengers advised to check in all luggage

11th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Edinburgh International Book Festival moves online

11th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Heathrow launches voluntary redundancy scheme

11th June 2020

UK/Spain News
Britain’s economy set for biggest blow from Covid-19, warns OECD

11th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020