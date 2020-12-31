Countdown to a new year from home
There are just hours left of 2020. Like everything else this year it will feel very different. The fireworks have been cancelled and Casemates will feel eerily quiet. It has become the focal point for New Year’s Eve celebrations since 2000 when we welcomed the new millennium. But, not tonight. 2020 will go down as...
