Countdown to Junior World Darts Championship begins

The 2023 Junior World Darts Championship will see young players from 21 different nations spanning four continents.

The Holiday Inn Express Junior World Darts Championship, which will be played at the Europa Point Sports Complex will see nations from across the globe converging in Gibraltar.

Gibraltar will host nations such as the from as far as the USA, Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, China and Mongolia join European nations including once again Spain.

The JDC tournament, which has been held on the Rock since before the global pandemic, saw the return of the big nations last year, with some exciting moments seen. Including the emergence of Gibraltar’s newest young talents such as Nico Bado.

All players representing their nation will also be playing in three further events on offer on the Rock. Beginning with the Winmau Junior Darts Open followed by the MVG Masters will start proceedings with these two open events available to anyone over 10 and under 18 on the day of play.

The early rounds of the Junior World finals will begin on Friday December 1 followed by the World Cup Team event itself on Saturday 2nd December. Participating nation will gather at the Sunborn Floating Hotel on Thursday evening to attend a Gala evening and a presentation of the nations involved including the draw for the competition amongst special guests and dignitaries.

New participants in 2023 include Greece and Norway both of which also have an active JDC academy system within their nation.

Gibraltar Darts have also announced that they will be organising several events around the World Championships adding to the atmosphere.

These will include the Gibraltar Darts Fest which starts on Sunday 26th.

The Gibraltar Open, now upgraded to a WDF Silver Event will see the Gibraltar Open (WDF Silver) Men’s, Gibraltar Open (WDF Silver) Women’s, Gibraltar Open – Youth, Mediterranean Pairs - (Mixed and Mediterranean Singles - (Mixed) played out between Sunday November 26th and Tuesday November 28th. The competitions each offering prize-money for reaching different levels of the competition.

As in previous years the culmination of the Holiday Inn Express Junior World Darts Championship 2024 will be played out on stage at the Alexandra Palace during the PDC’s World Darts Championship. One of the biggest sporting events in the world will be halted for the two finalists of the JDC’s event to battle it out to become a world champion.

“This will be the eighth staging of the final at Ally Pally and is an amazing opportunity for young players to perform on the greatest stage of all. The early rounds of the event will be played in Gibraltar during the JDC’s World Championship and the two finalists will be off to London 16 days later to play for the most prestigious title in Junior Darts.”

Current JDC World Champion Luke Littler will be making his final appearance in Gibraltar to defend his title as he moves on to the professional circuit in 2024. Speaking to the JDC Luke said, “ I think I’m the only one to go and try and defend it, I’d love to go back to back as no one has ever done it”

Gibraltar will be looking at its young starlet Nico Bado to continue his good form which has seen him among the top sixteen. With the hope that his prolific run will be emulated by others and see a Gibraltar player reaching the final rounds of the competition, or even reaching the finals.

