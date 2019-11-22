Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Country won't go back to normal after deal, says shadow Brexit secretary

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

By Press Association
22nd November 2019

By Craig Paton, PA Scotland Political Reporter

Sir Keir Starmer has said Britain "won't go back to normal" after Brexit or a vote to remain.

During a meeting in support of Edinburgh Labour candidate Ian Murray, Sir Keir said, regardless of the decision made after his party's proposed second referendum, the country will remain divided.

The claim comes on the same day his party released its manifesto with a promise to negotiate a new deal with the EU and hold a second referendum on the issue within six months.

The shadow Brexit secretary said the only way to unite the country will be to take action to ensure people no longer feel disenfranchised.

Sir Keir told the meeting: "Anybody who thinks that the deal with Europe is going to resolve the issue, needs to think again.

"This isn't going to be resolved. There isn't going to be a happy day, when it's either the deal or remain is decided and it just goes back to normal.

"That's never going to happen."

Sir Keir, who was speaking alongside former prime minister Gordon Brown on Thursday, echoed an analogy made by a journalist in recent weeks, who likened Brexit to being pregnant.

He said: "It's like childbirth.

"'As soon as childbirth is out of the way, I'll go back to the theatre and spending time with my friends'.

"This is never going back and it's never going back because of the strength of feeling that came out of that vote in 2016.

"Because that phrase, 'Take Back Control', was a Heineken phrase. It really got into people.

"The more people were asked if they want the status quo, the more they answered no."

Sir Keir continued, saying the people who feel disenfranchised should be listened to and actions taken to change their views.

He also said it was important to give the people of the UK another vote on the issue.

He said: "If millions of people tell you that a political or economic situation isn't working for them, you've got to listen to that.

"We're never going to get past Brexit if we only focus on one part of it: the deal.

"We've got to focus on the other bit, which told us that we need much greater change than we've had for a long time.

"That told us that people feel disenfranchised at almost every level.

"The workers, in their health service, in their ability to believe they could trust their politicians and that has got to change.

"This will never be resolved if we don't match the deal that we come up with with a completely different offer for our country."

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Man in court accused of exporting cocaine to Spain

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Country won't go back to normal after deal, says shadow Brexit secretary

22nd November 2019

Brexit
Lib Dems put stopping Brexit at heart of their manifesto

20th November 2019

Brexit
Johnson and Corbyn clash over Brexit in first TV debate of UK general election

20th November 2019

Brexit
Donald Tusk says 'don't give up' on reversing Brexit

14th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019